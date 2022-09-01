Looking Good for the Holiday Weekend

By Joe Winters
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A stronger flow of southerly air has moved into the state. This does two things bring highs near 90 for Friday and increase the muggy meter a bit. A weak cold front moves into eastern Iowa Friday night giving us the potential for an isolated shower or storm along the front. Lower dew points flow in on northerly wind later Saturday through the Labor Day weekend. Highs stay in the lower 80s making for some very nice early September weather. Have a great night!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Iowa town asks: Where did we put our time capsule?
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Investigators said there was no stated motive behind setting the fire.
Girl, 14, charged with arson for starting Walmart fire, police say
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital announced Eli Belser, 7, of Elkader,...
First Kid Captain of Iowa Hawkeyes football season selects first song for Wave

Latest News

kyou wx
A warm start to September
A hot & dry Thursday
A hot & dry Thursday
kyou wx
Sunny and warmer today
Staying dry and warm
Staying dry and warm