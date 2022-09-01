Looking Good for the Holiday Weekend

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A stronger flow of southerly air has moved into the state. This does two things bring highs near 90 for Friday and increase the muggy meter a bit. A weak cold front moves into eastern Iowa Friday night giving us the potential for an isolated shower or storm along the front. Lower dew points flow in on northerly wind later Saturday through the Labor Day weekend. Highs stay in the lower 80s making for some very nice early September weather. Have a great night!

