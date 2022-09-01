A warm start to September

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Welcome to September! It’ll start off warm with a few clouds around and highs well into the 80s this afternoon. There are a few showers well to our southwest this morning, but those appear to have little chance of making it into our area. Scattered clouds will be around tonight into tomorrow morning and tomorrow afternoon will be rather warm again with highs nearing 90. Later tomorrow night into Saturday, a cold front moves across the area, which may feasibly generate an isolated shower. This threat appears low at this time and probably won’t be too impactful at all. Next week, plan on continued dry and warm weather.

