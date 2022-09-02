Amber Alert canceled, baby found safe in South Carolina, police say

The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.
The baby was kidnapped from a gas station in Greenville, South Carolina, on Friday.(WHNS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 5:55 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who kidnapped a baby while stealing a car Friday morning.

Deputies said the suspect stole a car with a baby inside at a QuikTrip in Greenville. The child was later found on the east side of Greenville County after the suspect dropped the baby off with someone.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office responded just before 4 a.m. in reference to a car that was stolen and a child left inside who was also taken, WHNS reported.

Sheriff Hobart Lewis said a father and his baby went to the QuikTrip gas station just before 4 a.m. The man parked in front of the glass doors of the building and left the car running with the baby inside before going in.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

Latest News

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on...
Fighting goes on near Ukraine nuclear plant; IAEA on site
Iowa Republican candidate for Congress Zach Nunn, right, listens to Arvin Foell of Kelley,...
GOP candidates mask rigid abortion stances after Roe ruling
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Biden administration awards $1 billion for economic projects
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Judge dismisses official’s lawsuit against Iowa governor
FRYfest 2021.
FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics