Another warm one ahead

Plan on yet another warm one with highs around 90.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Look for highs to push well into the 80s, with some lower 90s by late afternoon. Tonight, a cold front moves into the area with a chance of storms. As of right now, the chance of anything strong or severe appears low. Going into tomorrow, plan on more clouds around with cooler highs around 80. There may be an isolated shower that pops up in the afternoon and if so, impacts will stay very low. Look for a nice one on Sunday with highs into the upper 70s to lower 80s!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
Looking Good for the Holiday Weekend
kyou wx
A warm start to September
A hot & dry Thursday
A hot & dry Thursday
kyou wx
Sunny and warmer today