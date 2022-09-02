Bloomsbury Farm unveils 2022 corn maze in Atkins

ATKINS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins is showing off this year’s corn maze.

The corn maze is always a popular tradition across eastern Iowa for the fall, as part of Bloomsbury’s Harvest Festival starting at the end of this month.

This year, the farm is partnering with Camp Courageous out of Monticello. The maze includes their logo as part of the camp’s 50th anniversary.

Camp Courageous Program Director Kaite Ryan said having this help from Bloombsury is a great way to create awareness for their organization.

“Camp Courageous is all about making recreation possible for everyone so whether or not you utilize a wheelchair, have a walker or any kind of disability you’re able to participate in our activities from swimming to ziplining to canoeing to fishing, all the traditional camp activities as well,” Ryan said.

Camp Courageous serves people of all ages with disabilities.

More than 20 campers were there for the maze reveal on Thursday.

