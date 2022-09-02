Clayton County man arrested after allegedly assaulting police officers

A Clayton County man is facing charges after police say he assaulted multiple officers as they responded to a medical call.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MCGREGOR, Iowa (KCRG) - A Clayton County man is facing charges after police said he assaulted multiple officers as they responded to a medical call during an event in rural McGregor.

In a press release, officers said the incident happened two weeks ago at an event called “Rib Ride 2022.”

Mar-Mac police said when officers arrived, Patrick Jones started verbally harassing them, before ambushing an officer from behind.

After he threatened other officers, police tried to arrest him, but the officers said Jones resisted, and grabbed a second officer by the throat.

Other people at the event interfered, and the police separated themselves from Jones. Someone else removed him from the event.

He’s facing several charges including felony assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, and public intoxication.

Police said because of the incident, medical care was delayed for a pregnant woman who was thrown from a horse, which then it fell on her.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

