Climate change may increase turbulence, researchers say

The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility...
The silhouette of a plane is pictured in this photo from Feb. 21, 2017. Despite the possibility of turbulence increasing, experts say planes will still be safe to ride since they're designed to handle higher winds.(pxhere)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 8:35 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Riding in an airplane could become bumpier in the future.

According to U.K. researchers, climate change is modifying turbulence and it may increase by two- or three-fold worldwide starting in 2050.

However, they said that doesn’t mean taking to the skies will be less safe since planes are designed to handle the high winds.

The Federal Aviation Administration reported turbulence is the top cause of injuries to passengers and staff in non-fatal accidents.

According to the National Center for Atmospheric Research, turbulence causes around $500 million annually in injuries, delays and damage.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store
A video of an employee from a coffee shop in Massachusetts celebrating his first paycheck has...
Coffee shop employee’s reaction to first paycheck is priceless

Latest News

A sign advertises jobs in this file photo. U.S. employers slowed hiring in August, adding...
Slower US job gain in August could aid Fed’s inflation fight
LIVE: Biden American Rescue Plan remarks
In this frame grab from Iranian state television, Iranian navy sailors throw an American sea...
Iran briefly seizes 2 US sea drones in Red Sea amid tensions
Bloomsbury Farm in Atkins is showing off this year’s corn maze.
Bloomsbury Farm unveils 2022 corn maze in Atkins