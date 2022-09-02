Former officer, firefighter sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting minor, authorities say

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities say a former police officer and firefighter in West Virginia was sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting an underage girl.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced to 14 years in prison and must also serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaint, on Jan. 25, 2021, troopers received a complaint about a sexual assault that occurred at the Danville Fire Department.

WSAZ reports the victim, a juvenile, told troopers Osborne sexually assaulted her in the bunk room at the fire department and forcibly made her engage in sexual intercourse against her will.

Authorities said they reviewed surveillance footage which showed Osborne and the victim leaving the TV room of the department together and then entering the bunk room.

Danville Fire Chief Justin Chafin said they dismissed Osborne from the Danville Fire Department as soon as they were notified about the criminal investigation.

Officials with the Marmet Police Department said they immediately suspended Osborne without pay once hearing about the investigation.

According to WSAZ, investigators said Osborne used his position, authority and status as a firefighter to assault the victim.

