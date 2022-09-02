FRYfest kicks off, will honor 50 years of Iowa women athletics

Hawkeye fans will have a chance to come together ahead of the start of the college football season at FRYfest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye fans will have a chance to come together ahead of the start of the college football season at FRYfest.

This year, the event honors 50 years of Iowa women athletics, and marks 50 years of Title 9.

Current and former Iowa women’s teams will make appearances at the event.

People can also take part in the usual fun events there, including getting autographs, trivia and a bags tournament.

The night will wrap up with a concert and fireworks show.

It is all set to kick off Friday morning at 9:45 a.m. at the Iowa River Landing in Coralville.

