Ottumwa house fire causes estimated $50K in damage

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Firefighters were called to a house fire in the 1100 block of E. Mary Street just after midnight on Friday.

In a press release, firefighters reported seeing heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire was found to have originated in a bathroom on the first floor of the home.

All occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely.

Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

Officials said the home sustained heavy smoke damage, and moderate fire damage.

The total damage is estimated at $50,000.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

