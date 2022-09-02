Transition to cooler, drier air with a little rain chance

Showers and storms are possible as we transition to cooler and drier air over the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 2, 2022 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front brings a shot at some scattered storms and eventually more pleasant conditions.

Scattered pop-up storms are possible this evening in southeast Iowa. They will move very little after developing, and could drop isolated pockets of heavier rainfall. Then, we wait for the cold front to move in from the northwest and give us another chance for scattered storms late tonight. The front hangs around on Saturday, allowing for isolated to scattered showers and storms until it passes by the evening.

Temperatures will only be in the low 80s tomorrow, and upper 70s by Sunday. A gradual increase in temperatures is likely through the week after that, with dry conditions dominating.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
Ottumwa house fire causes estimated $50K in damage
Willard Noble Chaiden Miller is escorted into a bond review hearing at the Jefferson County...
New trial date set for teen charged in death of Fairfield teacher
Troopers arrested four people after locating more than 100 pounds of suspected methamphetamine...
NSP recovers 101 lbs of meth, 9 lbs of fentanyl in I-80 traffic stop
Authorities say a man attacked mother Jessica Greer as she walked into a grocery store in...
VIDEO: Mom with kids attacked while walking into grocery store

Latest News

Showers and storms could move in tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another warm one ahead
First Alert Forecast
Looking Good for the Holiday Weekend
kyou wx
A warm start to September