Transition to cooler, drier air with a little rain chance

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front brings a shot at some scattered storms and eventually more pleasant conditions.

Scattered pop-up storms are possible this evening in southeast Iowa. They will move very little after developing, and could drop isolated pockets of heavier rainfall. Then, we wait for the cold front to move in from the northwest and give us another chance for scattered storms late tonight. The front hangs around on Saturday, allowing for isolated to scattered showers and storms until it passes by the evening.

Temperatures will only be in the low 80s tomorrow, and upper 70s by Sunday. A gradual increase in temperatures is likely through the week after that, with dry conditions dominating.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.