Nice Labor Day weekend ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting your Labor Day weekend pretty quiet right now. Storms stayed very isolated last night and in the heating of the afternoon, we may flare up a few more. Impacts are expected to be low overall with any isolated activity that may develop along this slow-moving cold front. Plan on highs today into the lower 80s. Tomorrow, plan on a mix of sun and clouds around with highs staying in the lower 80s. Labor Day itself looks great, too. Have a great weekend!

