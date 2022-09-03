Nice Labor Day weekend ahead

Plan on a nice Labor Day weekend overall. There may be a few isolated storms that flare up this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting your Labor Day weekend pretty quiet right now. Storms stayed very isolated last night and in the heating of the afternoon, we may flare up a few more. Impacts are expected to be low overall with any isolated activity that may develop along this slow-moving cold front. Plan on highs today into the lower 80s. Tomorrow, plan on a mix of sun and clouds around with highs staying in the lower 80s. Labor Day itself looks great, too. Have a great weekend!

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa house fire causes estimated $50K in damage
Officials estimate the value stolen in excess of $100,000.
Semi-trailers stolen from Ottumwa JBS
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher
A portion of a report obtained by KTIV News 4 is shown. In the filing, the Denison Police Chief...
Iowa police officer resigns after sexual misconduct allegation
The meat-processing plant is expected to open in early 2024.
Fair Oaks Food breaks ground on automated bacon facility

Latest News

Showers and storms could move in tonight.
Transition to cooler, drier air with a little rain chance
Showers and storms could move in tonight.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Another warm one ahead
First Alert Forecast
Looking Good for the Holiday Weekend