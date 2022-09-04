Gradual clearing today, decent weather ahead for Labor Day

Plan on clouds to hold pretty tough this morning. Gradual clearing is expected through the afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 4, 2022 at 5:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We are starting off with some fairly thick clouds across much of the area this morning. These clouds are drifting southwest very slowly and we should get breaks throughout the day. This should lead to highs into the mid-upper 70s. With dew points in the 60s today, we’ll feel just a touch of humidity but this is overall a pretty good pattern. Plan on more of the same for Labor Day. Looking ahead to the week, plan on quiet weather conditions as a high pressure system sits to our northeast and a low pressure system stalls to our southeast.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ottumwa house fire causes estimated $50K in damage
According to the preliminary crash report from Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2004 Ford...
2 kids killed, 2 in serious condition after Mo. car crash
Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found inside a vehicle of interest after a...
Police: Man detained in vehicle of interest after woman abducted while jogging
Scattered showers and storms possible overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers and storms possible overnight and Sunday morning
FILE - This combination of photos shows Jeremy Goodale and Willard Miller at the Jefferson...
Judge agrees to sever cases of two teens charged in death of Fairfield teacher

Latest News

Scattered showers and storms possible overnight and into Sunday morning
Showers and storms possible overnight and Sunday morning
kyou wx
Nice Labor Day weekend ahead
Showers and storms could move in tonight.
Transition to cooler, drier air with a little rain chance
Showers and storms could move in tonight.
First Alert Forecast