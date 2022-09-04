Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - An Oregon man was arrested on drug-related charges after he crashed his car in a construction zone in Iowa.

According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday around 1 a.m. deputies were called to a single-car crash near the intersection of Highway 2 and 195th Street south of Percival, Iowa.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a 2016 Cadillac XTS, identified as Jay Tyler, 54, of Medford, Ore., hit a cement barricade at a lane changeover in a construction zone.

The car was totaled and law enforcement claims they had probable cause to search it. Fremont County Deputies allegedly found meth and drug paraphernalia in the car.

Tyler was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also cited for failure to maintain control and no valid license.

