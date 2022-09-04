Showers and storms possible overnight and Sunday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’ll continue to see clouds and isolated showers overnight with lows in the 60s across the region. On Sunday morning, we’ll wake up to clouds and scattered showers across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. You might want to grab an umbrella as you head off to church.

Sunday afternoon, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs tomorrow will rise into the 70s and 80s. The upcoming workweek looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.