Showers and storms possible overnight and Sunday morning

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’ll continue to see clouds and isolated showers overnight with lows in the 60s across the region. On Sunday morning, we’ll wake up to clouds and scattered showers across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. You might want to grab an umbrella as you head off to church.

Sunday afternoon, we’ll have a partly cloudy sky with scattered showers and storms possible. Highs tomorrow will rise into the 70s and 80s. The upcoming workweek looks dry with a mix of sun and clouds.

