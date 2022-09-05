Cloudy tonight, but partly cloudy on Labor Day

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -After a quiet Sunday afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a mostly cloudy sky, we’ll stay quiet overnight will lows cooling into the low 60s with a mostly cloudy sky over most of the region. We’ll wake up to clouds outside the window on Labor Day, but the clouds are expected to clear out in the afternoon, ushering in some sunshine. Tomorrow’s temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s across our region.

The upcoming workweek looks dry, with highs in the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.