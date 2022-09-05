Mostly cloudy Labor Day

Plan on a mostly cloudy sky to continue today with highs into the mid-70s this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 4:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The weather pattern hasn’t moved much over the past 24 hours and little or no change is expected today. Like yesterday, periodic bouts of clouds will continue to cycle through the area, likely keeping temperatures down in the mid-upper 70s here this afternoon. Dew points will remain steady in the low 60s. The low pressure system down to our southeast does finally move a little by tomorrow afternoon, so gradual clearing is expected at that time. This week continues to look dry as the weather pattern remains quiet locally. The next chance of showers and storms will arrive on Saturday as a cold front moves through the area. Have a great week!

