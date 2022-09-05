Patchy fog possible tonight & Tuesday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’ll have a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows expected to drop into the low 60s. Patchy fog is possible across our area Tuesday morning, along with a mostly cloudy sky. You might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school tomorrow. But some clearing is expected Tuesday afternoon, ushering in a partly cloudy sky. Tuesday afternoon highs will reach the low to mid-80s.

The upcoming workweek looks dry, with temperatures staying in the 80s with a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.