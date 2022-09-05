Russia sanctions 25 more Americans, including Sean Penn, Ben Stiller

Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.
Sean Penn is among those targeted in the latest Russian sanctions list.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(AP) - Russia imposed personal sanctions Monday on 25 Americans, including actors Sean Penn and Ben Stiller, in response to U.S. sanctions against Russians stemming from the conflict in Ukraine.

U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said the group, which also included business leaders, academics and government officials, would be banned permanently from entering Russia.

Previous rounds of Russian sanctions against Americans have included President Joe Biden and members of his family, as well as lawmakers and business leaders. The U.S. has sanctioned numerous Russians, including government officials and business people.

Penn and Stiller have been outspoken critics of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Penn is an activist involved in relief work, among other causes. Stiller is a goodwill ambassador for the U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship...
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo speaks during a White House event launching the Apprenticeship Ambassador Initiative Thursday in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington. Raimondo was on the new sanctions list, as were several American senators: Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, Mike Rounds of South Dakota, Rick Scott of Florida, and Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

