19-year-old from Cedar Rapids arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KCRG) - On July 21st, 2022, Ottumwa Police received a complaint from a family regarding their 12-year-old daughter receiving inappropriate text and social media messages from a possible adult male.

Police were granted permission to take over the social media account of the child and the child’s phone and continued communicating with the individual. They were able to identify the subject as 19-year-old Austin Kilberger.

During this investigation, Kilberger reportedly sent the victim illicit photographs of himself and requested the victim send him nude images.

On August 25, 2022, officers from the Ottumwa Police Department and the Cedar Rapids Police Department executed a search warrant on the suspect’s residence, vehicle, and person. He was arrested on September 5, 2022.

Kilberger was charged with Sexual Exploitation of a Minor-Cause to Engage in Act, Enticing a Minor under age 13- Sexual Exploitation, and Telephone Dissemination of Obscene Material to a Minor - 1st Offense.

He was taken to the Wapello County Jail where he is being held with a bond amount of $22,000.

