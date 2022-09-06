First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval

By Adam Carros
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 9:05 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Ottumwa’s City Council is set to approve the first part of an overhaul of Greater Ottumwa Park, focusing in new tennis courts.

At Tuesday’s meeting, the council is expected to approve $750,000 to match funding from Ottumwa Schools to create construction plans for a tennis facility in the park as part of Phase 1 of the project. The Council previously selected Design Workshop to complete the overall Greater Ottumwa Park master plan and would oversee the tennis facility, too.

The tennis complex would include 12 courts, fencing, netting, lighting and stands. The exact location in the park would not be set until the overall master plan is approved. It’s set to be presented to council on September 21st.

