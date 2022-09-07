Another nice one

Plan on a really nice Wednesday. Our weather continues to look good through Friday!
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:41 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A few pockets of fog may be found once again this morning, though this is expected to lift very early. Plan on a nice mix of sun and scattered clouds with highs generally in the lower to middle 80s. Tomorrow and Friday continue to look great with highs well into the 80s both days. Due to lower humidity, the heat index shouldn’t be an issue. This weekend, we are watching a cold front approaching the area which may bring some showers or possibly a storm late Saturday into Saturday night. These showers will probably linger into Sunday as well, sending highs down to the 60s by then.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At Tuesday's city council meeting, a resolution to start looking for architects to help...
First part of Greater Ottumwa Park overhaul set for approval
Gabriel Davies, 16, and other teenage boy were arrested and booked on suspicion of...
GoFundMe for teen murder suspect shut down
Kyesha Moredock, a Walmart employee, is accused of stealing $225,000 from the company.
Walmart employee accused of stealing $225,000 from store
A Washington state couple became the unexpected saviors of a woman who was kidnapped at...
Family saves woman who jumped from moving car to escape kidnapping
Oregon man arrested in Iowa for drug possession after crashing car

Latest News

Patchy fog possible Tuesday night & Wednesday morning
Patchy fog possible Tuesday night & Wednesday morning
kyou wx
Watch for fog early, then clearing sky
Patchy fog possible tonight & Tuesday morning
Patchy fog possible tonight & Tuesday morning
kyou wx
Mostly cloudy Labor Day