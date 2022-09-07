Iowa Corrections officer among officials named on Oath Keepers membership list

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa Corrections officer is among 6 law enforcement officers on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers, an extremist militia group that played a key role in the January 6th insurrection.

That detail is included in a report released Wednesday by the Anti-Defamation League that details the names of hundreds of elected officials, military members and law enforcement officers that are or were members of the Oath Keepers.

The Anti-Defamation League Center on Extremism pored over more than 38,000 names on leaked Oath Keepers membership lists and identified more than 370 people it believes currently work in law enforcement agencies — including as police chiefs and sheriffs — and more than 100 people who are currently members of the military.

Included in the list, the ADL identifies an Iowa corrections officer as identifying their employment in comments to Oath Keepers leadership.

“I have been a IDOC firearms instructor for the last sixteen years,” the unnamed officer wrote.

The ADL says it identified a total of 6 law enforcement officers in Iowa on the Oath Keepers membership list among 330 total Iowans listed. It does not specifically name any of those people in the report.

The Iowa Department of Corrections did not immediately respond to the report Wednesday morning.

It also identified more than 80 people who were running for or served in public office as of early August. The membership information was compiled into a database published by the transparency collective Distributed Denial of Secrets.

The data raises fresh concerns about the presence of extremists in law enforcement and the military who are tasked with enforcing laws and protecting the U.S. It’s especially problematic for public servants to be associated with extremists at a time when lies about the 2020 election are fueling threats of violence against lawmakers and institutions.

“Even for those who claimed to have left the organization when it began to employ more aggressive tactics in 2014, it is important to remember that the Oath Keepers have espoused extremism since their founding, and this fact was not enough to deter these individuals from signing up,” the report says.

Appearing in the Oath Keepers’ database doesn’t prove that a person was ever an active member of the group or shares its ideology. Some people on the list contacted by The Associated Press said they were briefly members years ago and are no longer affiliated with the group. Some said they were never dues-paying members.

“Their views are far too extreme for me,” said Shawn Mobley, sheriff of Otero County, Colorado. Mobley told the AP in an email that he distanced himself from the Oath Keepers years ago over concerns about its involvement in the standoff against the federal government at Bundy Ranch in Bunkerville, Nevada, among other things.

The Oath Keepers, founded in 2009 by Stewart Rhodes, is a loosely organized conspiracy theory-fueled group that recruits current and former military, police and first responders. It asks its members to vow to defend the Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic,” promotes the belief that the federal government is out to strip citizens of their civil liberties and paints its followers as defenders against tyranny.

More than two dozen people associated with the Oath Keepers — including Rhodes — have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack. Rhodes and four other Oath Keeper members or associates are heading to trial this month on seditious conspiracy charges for what prosecutors have described as a weekslong plot to keep then-President Donald Trump in power. Rhodes and the other Oath Keepers say that they are innocent and that there was no plan to attack the Capitol.

