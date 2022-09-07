Patchy fog possible Tuesday night & Wednesday morning

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We had a lovely afternoon across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with some sunshine and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Overnight, temperatures will drop into the upper 50s over most of our region with a mostly clear sky. Patchy fog is also possible across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri tonight and Wednesday morning, so you might need a few extra minutes on your trip to work and school. However, the fog will lift by mid to late morning, and we’ll have a mostly sunny sky in the afternoon, with highs reaching the low to mid-80s.

Dry conditions will persist through Friday. However, a cold front could bring showers and storms into the region this weekend.

