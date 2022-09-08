Another warm and dry day, rain chances increase by Sunday

Plan on another good one with highs into the 80s this afternoon. Rain chances will be increasing this weekend.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice day overall. Once again this morning, areas of fog cannot be ruled out on the way to work and school. Expect a mostly sunny and hazy day with highs into the mid-upper 80s. Plan on more of the same tomorrow. By Saturday, a cold front approaches the area with all the rainfall developing right behind it. As a result, most of the morning should stay dry with slowly increasing rain chances as the evening goes on. No severe weather is expected. A low pressure system will track along this front, effectively stalling over our area for Sunday. Expect a good chance of rain from Saturday night through Monday morning with some spots receiving over an inch. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, too.

Clear skies and comfortable temperatures overnight.
Little change in the weather for the short-term
