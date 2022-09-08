Another warm and dry day, rain chances increase by Sunday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on a pretty nice day overall. Once again this morning, areas of fog cannot be ruled out on the way to work and school. Expect a mostly sunny and hazy day with highs into the mid-upper 80s. Plan on more of the same tomorrow. By Saturday, a cold front approaches the area with all the rainfall developing right behind it. As a result, most of the morning should stay dry with slowly increasing rain chances as the evening goes on. No severe weather is expected. A low pressure system will track along this front, effectively stalling over our area for Sunday. Expect a good chance of rain from Saturday night through Monday morning with some spots receiving over an inch. Temperatures will be cooler in the 60s, too.

