Another warm and sunny Friday before bigger changes

Another warm and sunny day is expected on Friday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another day of warm and mostly sunny conditions is on the way to end the work week, with more unsettled weather to follow as we go through the weekend.

Friday does look a lot like Thursday, with perhaps a degree or two hotter. Saturday turns slightly cooler with more cloud cover around, which leads into a much cooler Sunday behind a cold front.

We will also be near an area of low pressure during that same time that will be the focus for rain development. The latest trends have taken some of the heaviest rains out of our area, but we still have a shot at seeing some rainfall later Saturday night into Sunday. Highs on Sunday and Monday hang around 70 degrees.

Drier weather returns after that, with a gradual warming trend again toward midweek.

