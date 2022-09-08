Hurricane Kay set to brush Mexico’s Baja peninsula

This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of...
This satellite image made available by NOAA shows Hurricane Kay off the Pacific coast of Mexico, early Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Kay’s maximum sustained winds rose to 100 mph Wednesday, with forecasters saying it could brush the mid portion of the peninsula this week.(NOAA via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Kay is steaming toward a possible brush with land on a sparsely populated stretch of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula. And forecasters say it might bring rains to southernmost California by the weekend.

Authorities opened shelters and closed some roads ahead of Kay, which had maximum sustained winds of 85 mph Thursday.

Forecasters said it could bring hurricane-force winds to parts of the peninsula.

Forecasters say there is a chance the outer bands of the big storm could bring heavy rain — and possibly flash floods — to parts of scorched Southern California and southwestern Arizona on Friday night and Saturday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

