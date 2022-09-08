Little change in the weather for the short-term

Another couple of warm days with plenty of sunshine are in our near future.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - If you were a fan of the weather on Wednesday, there will be a lot for you to like in the next few days.

We round out the workweek with two more days in the mid to upper 80s for highs, along with lots of sunshine. With relatively dry air in place, overnight lows should still dip into the upper 50s and low 60s both nights, as well.

The weekend starts off dry, but has a good shot at ending wet. A storm system moves toward the Midwest by Sunday and eventually slows down near our area. While the heaviest rainfall appears to be most likely to our northeast, locations in southeast Iowa can still expect a chance to see totals exceed half an inch.

With clouds and showers around, highs may not escape the 60s on Sunday, with only a modest warming trend toward the middle of next week.

