Drop in temperatures, increase in rain chances ahead

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - A cold front slowly moves past our region, bringing lower temperatures and a shot at some much-needed rain.

We will notice the change as soon as Saturday, as cloudy and potentially showery conditions keep our highs in the 70s. Rain becomes more likely by Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with activity likely to wind down after that. All in all, however, rainfall could add up to 0.25″ to 0.50″, with a few areas lucky to get a higher total.

Temperatures stay relatively cool behind the front through about Tuesday, with highs in the 70s or low 80s. A more robust warm-up returns for the rest of the week, with highs in the mid to upper 80s by the end of our 7-day forecast.

