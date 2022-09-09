Man accused of beating 6-year-old to death with bat

Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
Dustin Beechner is charged with child abuse resulting in death.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — A 37-year-old Missouri man is accused of beating his 6-year-old daughter to death with a bat. Dustin Beechner, of St. Joseph, is charged with child abuse resulting in death.

During a brief court hearing Wednesday, a judge ordered that Beechner be held without bond.

St. Joseph police say they were called to a home Friday and found the child dead with blunt force trauma to the head.

According to a probable cause statement, police said Beechner led officers to the house’s roof, where they found a child, identified as Jozlyn Marie Beechner, covered in a white sheet.

Beechner does not yet have an attorney.

