Showers possible on Saturday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds outside the window this morning. Still, showers are possible this afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. Today’s highs will range from the upper 60s in the north to the low 80s in the South. Lows tonight will cool into the 50s.

Showers are possible again on Monday. The 7-Day forecast looks dry after today.

