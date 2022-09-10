Showers possible on Saturday

Showers possible on Saturday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to a mix of sun and clouds outside the window this morning. Still, showers are possible this afternoon. Isolated rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. The rain is due to a cold front currently moving through Iowa. Today’s highs will range from the upper 60s in the north to the low 80s in the South. Lows tonight will cool into the 50s.

Showers are possible again on Monday. The 7-Day forecast looks dry after today.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
Larry Lunnin is facing several charges, including second-degree murder.
Dad charged with murder in crash that killed improperly restrained 3-year-old
A baby giraffe born Tuesday, September 7, 2022 at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Giraffe born at Blank Park Zoo, name search begins soon

Latest News

Clouds increase through the night.
Drop in temperatures, increase in rain chances ahead
kyou wx
Another quiet day, rain possible later tomorrow
Mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures around 60.
Another warm and sunny Friday before bigger changes
Mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures around 60.
First Alert Forecast