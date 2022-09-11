Clouds increase tonight, but area stays dry

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - We’re still feeling the influence of an area of low pressure that has been dominating our weather this weekend.

Clouds will increase again later tonight, but chances for additional showers will likely stay to our northeast. Lows tonight drop into the 50s again. Monday’s conditions will look and feel pretty similar to what we experienced Sunday, with similar temperatures and wind.

Tuesday’s weather looks pretty fantastic, and then a more notable temperatures increase gets underway. Highs return to the mid and upper 80s for the rest of our 7-day forecast, with little to no chance for rain.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.