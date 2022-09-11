Showers likely tonight, staying cool after

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Conditions remain cool, with some rain chances, over the next few days before a more pronounced warm-up kicks in.

Rain is likely this evening and tonight, though it should begin to taper off overnight. Lows drop to the low 50s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 70s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers may drop down into our region on Sunday evening and night, but most of the activity will stay to our north and east.

Tuesday keeps highs closer to 80, with mid to upper 80s returning for the rest of the work week. No additional rainfall is in our forecast after tonight.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.