Showers likely tonight, staying cool after

Showers likely tonight, with some sun possible Sunday.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Conditions remain cool, with some rain chances, over the next few days before a more pronounced warm-up kicks in.

Rain is likely this evening and tonight, though it should begin to taper off overnight. Lows drop to the low 50s. Highs on Sunday and Monday will be in the 70s, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few showers may drop down into our region on Sunday evening and night, but most of the activity will stay to our north and east.

Tuesday keeps highs closer to 80, with mid to upper 80s returning for the rest of the work week. No additional rainfall is in our forecast after tonight.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adair, Iowa welcome sign
Iowa police chief on leave after FBI raid
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
Day of terror in Memphis leaves family and friends bereft
The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
GRAPHIC: Man arrested after beheading woman in street, report says
A baby giraffe born Tuesday, September 7, 2022 at the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.
Giraffe born at Blank Park Zoo, name search begins soon

Latest News

Rain is likely for most this evening and tonight.
First Alert Forecast
Showers possible on Saturday
Showers possible on Saturday
Clouds increase through the night.
Drop in temperatures, increase in rain chances ahead
kyou wx
Another quiet day, rain possible later tomorrow