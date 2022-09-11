Staying dry on Sunday with comfortable temperatures

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Last night’s showers have now moved out of Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the 50s across our area and a mix of sunshine and clouds outside the window. Therefore, expect a mix of sun and clouds for most of the region today, with highs in the 70s. Tonight, temperatures will cool into the 50s with a partly cloudy sky.

The upcoming workweek looks dry with temperatures in the 70s & 80s.

