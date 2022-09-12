Amazon delivery driver helps family escape burning home

SYOSSET, N.Y. (WCBS) – An Amazon delivery driver in New York rushed into a burning home to save a family Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the home just four minutes after the 911 call and found a family outside, thanks to the help of Kevin Rivera.

“I just saw the fire getting bigger and bigger. That’s when I rushed in,” Rivera said. “Everyone is calling me a hero.”

The Amazon driver said he was finishing his route when he saw the flames near the front of the home.

He said he saw several people inside through an open front door, including a woman and a baby who were apparently unaware of the fire.

“I just rushed in. I didn’t want anyone to die in that house,” Rivera said.

Rivera said he told the six or seven people inside about the flames, but a language barrier made it difficult for them to understand at first.

He urged them to leave through the back door, away from the flames.

Eventually, they did and then saw the house in flames.

“They just started crying,” Rivera said. “They just got emotional.”

A neighbor captured video of the fire and said it could have been a lot worse. When she heard about Rivera’s actions, she posted his story on social media to praise the driver.

“I thought it was great,” Amanda Johnson said.

Now, the neighborhood that normally thanks him for his deliveries is thanking him for much more.

“To be honest, I just feel great that I did something,” Rivera said.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.