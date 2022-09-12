A cloudy, early morning followed by a sunny afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -We’re waking up to clouds outside the window and temperatures in the 50s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri. Clouds will gradually decrease throughout the morning, and we’ll enjoy some sunshine by this afternoon with temperatures in the 70s.

After today, we’ll have a mix of sun and clouds through the workweek with highs in the 80s.

