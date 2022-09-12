Sunshine and the 80s are in Tuesday’s forecast

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -Tonight’s forecast looks quiet and chilly, with temperatures dropping into the 40s across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri with a clear sky.

Tuesday morning, we’ll wake up to plenty of sunshine, which will continue for the entire day. Highs will be warmer on Tuesday, reaching the low 80s with a few upper 70s possible in our northern counties.

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 80s through Friday with dry conditions.

