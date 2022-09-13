Bettendorf woman wins $50,000 lottery prize

A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s”Wild Card” scratch game.
A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s”Wild Card” scratch game.(KWQC/Iowa Lottery)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Bettendorf woman won a $50,000 lottery prize from the Iowa Lottery’s“Wild Card” scratch game.

Marchelle Kosgard won the fourth top prize of the game, according to a media relase. She purchased her winning ticket at ExpressLane, 3718 State St. in Bettendorf,

According to Iowa Lottery, she claimed her prize Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.

Wild Card is a $5 scratch game that features eight top prizes of $50,000 and overall odds of 1 in 3.40. For more information about this game, and the number of prizes still available, visit ialottery.com.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

Latest News

In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and the 80s are in the Tuesday's forecast
Sunshine and the 80s are in Tuesday's forecast