Big breakfast helps curb appetite, but has no effect on weight loss, study finds

A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no...
A new study found having a big breakfast made people less hungry throughout the day but had no effect on weight loss.(Pexels)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Did you enjoy a big breakfast today?

A new study from the University of Aberdeen shows having a hearty breakfast can help curb hunger cravings throughout the day.

However, researchers found big breakfasts doesn’t help people lose weight.

The study looked at 30 people who had big breakfasts for four weeks and then big dinners for another four weeks.

Researchers found no difference in weight loss between the two, but participants reported being less hungry throughout the day after having a hearty meal at the beginning of the day.

This could be a big help for anyone working on overall appetite control.

It is important to note the participants were provided their meals, so the study does not account for whether they would have chosen to eat less or more during each phase of the research.

For more details, check out the study in the journal “Cell Metabolism.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Mark Allen Miller, 35, was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts...
Man gets 60 years for filming himself raping child
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

Latest News

online safety agreement
Expert online safety tips for kids and teens
Expert online safety tips for kids and teens
Alex Jones did not attend the opening of the trial Tuesday. He said on his show Monday that he...
Alex Jones faces second trial over Sandy Hook hoax claims
Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Plane carrying Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin lands in London
Ukraine's dramatic advance seems to have genuinely shocked Russia.
Ukraine piles pressure on retreating Russian troops