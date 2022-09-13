Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges

In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was executed at the home of 46-year-old Mindy Cordray in the 300 block of S. Ward.
By KYOU Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - An Ottumwa woman has been arrested after law enforcement said distribution quantities of multiple drugs were found during a search of her home on Monday afternoon.

In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said it executed a search warrant at the home of 46-year-old Mindy Cordray in the 300 block of South Ward Street.

Officers said they found methamphetamine, marijuana and pharmaceutical medications.

Cordray faces the following charges:

  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver More Than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine, a Class “B” Felony
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver Marijuana, a Class “D” Felony
  • Failure to Affix a Drug Tax Stamp (2 Counts), both Class “D” Felonies
  • Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule 4 Drug (Alprazolam), an Aggravated Misdemeanor
  • Possession of a Schedule II and IV Controlled Substances (Enhanced), both Class “D” Felonies.

Cordray is being held at the Wapello County Jail on a $30,300 bond.

