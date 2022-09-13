Report: Rapper PnB Rock killed in robbery at restaurant

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died. (KABC via CNN)
By KABC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (KABC) - A man who was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant was rapper PnB Rock, sources tell news station KABC.

The shooting was reported at 1:23 p.m. Monday at a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.

Police say the shooting was apparently committed during the course of a robbery. The victim was sitting at a table with a woman when at least one suspect approached, brandished a firearm and demanded property from the victim.

The suspect shot the victim multiple times and “removed some property” from him, then fled in a getaway car, according to Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Kelly Muniz.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Sources tell KABC that the deceased is 30-year-old Rakim Hasheem Allen, a rapper whose stage name is PnB Rock. He was known for singles that include “Fleek” and “Selfish.”

Police would not confirm the victim’s identity.

