Sunny and hazy on Wednesday

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and hazy Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight, conditions will stay calm with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday morning, we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine, which will stick around for the entire day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. Even though we’ll see lots of sunshine, the sky is also expected to be hazy due to wildfire smoke moving in from the west.

Warmer temperatures continue in the long-term forecast, with the 90s potentially returning late weekend.

