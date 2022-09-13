Sunny and Hazy on Wednesday

Sunny and hazy on Wednesday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) -It was a sunny and hazy Tuesday across Southern Iowa and Northern Missouri, with temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Overnight, conditions will stay calm with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in the 50s. Wednesday morning, we’ll wake up to lots of sunshine, which will stick around for the entire day with temperatures rising into the mid to upper 80s. Even though we’ll see lots of sunshine, the sky is also expected to be hazy due to wildfire smoke moving in from the west.

Warmer temperatures continue in the long-term forecast, with the 90s potentially returning late weekend.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
New York Police investigators examine a stretch of beach at Coney Island where three children...
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan

Latest News

kyou wx
Sunny and mild today
Sunshine and the 80s are in the Tuesday's forecast
Sunshine and the 80s are in Tuesday’s forecast
A cloudy, early morning followed by a sunny afternoon
A cloudy, early morning followed by a sunny afternoon
Mostly cloudy skies likely overnight.
Clouds increase tonight, but area stays dry