Sunny and mild today

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on dry and quiet weather today as a nice combination of sunny sky, low humidity and light wind pushes highs well into the low 80s. High pressure is the general rule all week long and you can expect some nice nights followed by warm afternoons in the 80s, particularly by Thursday and Friday. The way things are looking, any rainfall for the weekend looks very isolated as a weak front gets hung up to our northwest. As a result, we stay on the warm side of it, keeping the 80s going at least into early next week.

