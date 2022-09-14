Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon

Plan on another warm one with some hazy sky as well.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another nice one across eastern Iowa. A subtle smoky haze should keep the colorful sunrises and sunsets going for the next few days. Plan on highs well into the 80s here today. Tomorrow and Friday are similar with strengthening south winds and highs well into the 80s. This weekend, look for a chance of storms as a slow-moving system advances east toward the area. At this point, activity looks fairly scattered, though some areas could pick up some decent rainfall given the summertime airmass in place.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
FILE - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds delivers her Condition of the State address before a joint...
Gov. Reynolds among 22 governors opposing Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
FILE - Former San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin holds a report during a news...
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
Police say a man was fatally shot outside a Los Angeles restaurant, apparently during the...
Rapper PnB Rock fatally shot in Los Angeles restaurant

Latest News

Sunny and hazy on Wednesday
Sunny and Hazy on Wednesday
kyou wx
Sunny and mild today
Sunshine and the 80s are in the Tuesday's forecast
Sunshine and the 80s are in Tuesday’s forecast
A cloudy, early morning followed by a sunny afternoon
A cloudy, early morning followed by a sunny afternoon