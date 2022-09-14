Warm, breezy to finish up the rest of the work week

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Expect additional warm and mostly dry weather to wrap the work week, before a more active period is possible toward the weekend.

Highs will continue to reach the mid to upper 80s Thursday and Friday, with overnight lows in the low to mid 60s. Scattered clouds will be possible during this time, but not much else, weather-wise. Storm chances return Saturday and Sunday as a storm system gets closer. Unfortunately, rainfall amounts look relatively light during this time.

Without the moderating influence of a cold front, highs to start the following week could reach the 90s. Our current forecast for Tuesday flirts with the record high for that date, as summer tries its best to hang on.

