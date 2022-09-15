Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Leon Laroy Stewart
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault
In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
Carbon pipeline company sues Iowa residents for survey access

Latest News

Far more was at stake than sick leave and salary bumps for 115,000 unionized railroad workers....
Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike
FILE - President Joe Biden delivered remarks at a summit designed to “counter the corrosive...
Biden: Hate-fueled violence ‘has no place in America’
Ryan Reynolds got a colonoscopy on camera for a PSA.
Ryan Reynolds gets a colonoscopy on camera for PSA
Police in South Carolina say Joy Lynne Lashway and Kimberly Diane McCall have been charged in...
Police: 2 women facing cruelty charges after putting icepacks in child’s clothes at day care
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city