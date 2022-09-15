Iowa law enforcement investigating death in Norwalk

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officers are investigating a death reported in the 600 block of Knoll Drive in Norwalk, Iowa.

Officials said the report about a potential stabbing came in at about 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 15. Norwalk police said they found a woman dead in an apartment.

Police later arrested a man on unrelated charges.

Agents with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are assisting Norwalk police with the investigation. Police said the death is being treated as suspicious.

Officials said there is no danger to the public.

No additional information has been released.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Leon Laroy Stewart
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault
In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
Carbon pipeline company sues Iowa residents for survey access

Latest News

kyou wx
First Alert Forecast
Leon Laroy Stewart
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference on June 23, 2021.
Iowa abortion providers say no basis to enact near ban