Voting opens for Blank Park Zoo’s giraffe calf name

By KCRG Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - People can now vote on which name they think would fit best for the giraffe calf that was born at Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines last week.

Staff with the zoo said they selected a few favorite options, and now it’s time for the public to vote on the final decision.

The choices are:

  • Mosi - meaning ‘first born’
  • Bakari – meaning ‘hopeful, promising’
  • Ikemba (Kemba) - meaning ‘strength of a nation,’ ‘power of the people,’ ‘full of faith’
  • Tajiri – meaning ‘hope, confidence, wealthy’

Voting will be open through noon Sept. 23., with the name announcement planned for Sept. 26.

Click here to vote.

