Warm again today, chance of rain by the weekend

Plan on another nice one with highs into the 80s.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Plan on another warm day in the 80s across southeastern Iowa. Look for some beautiful sunrises and sunsets again as a combination of smoke and cirrus clouds move across the area. The smoke layer is aloft, so no air quality issues are expected here. Looking ahead, a slow-moving system is still on track to affect our weather this weekend. Given the summertime airmass, some of the rainfall totals may be pretty good, especially the farther north you go. Look for the warmth to continue into early next week with highs well into the 80s.

Copyright 2022 KYOU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dogs and delivery men don’t always have a great relationship, but an Iowa UPS driver is being...
UPS driver in Iowa rescues dogs from drowning in backyard pool
Pieper Lewis appears in a Polk County courtroom in Wednesday, September 8, 2022.
GoFundMe for Pieper Lewis raises more than enough to cover restitution in less than 24 hours
Leon Laroy Stewart
Suspect charged with murder after Ottumwa victim dies from assault
In a press release, the Southeast Iowa Inter-Agency Drug Task Force said the search warrant was...
Ottumwa woman arrested on multiple drug charges
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
Carbon pipeline company sues Iowa residents for survey access

Latest News

Another quiet and somewhat cool night ahead.
Warm, breezy to finish up the rest of the work week
Another quiet and somewhat cool night ahead.
First Alert Forecast
kyou wx
Mostly sunny and warm this afternoon
Sunny and hazy on Wednesday
Sunny and Hazy on Wednesday