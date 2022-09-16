Another warm one on Friday, before storm chances increase

Another warm one is expected on Friday, before a chance for showers and storms on the weekend.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Another warm one is in store for Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Highs once again reach the upper 80s after a start in the 60s, both above normal for this time of year. Shower and storm chances return for the weekend, starting Saturday morning and appearing periodically through Sunday evening. Highs are held back a bit by clouds and precipitation then.

However, we will actually end up warmer heading into the start of next week, with near-record highs by Tuesday. A more significant cooldown rounds out the work week.

